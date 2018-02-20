Loading
Dart Group expects profits to rise due to 'continued success' of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays

Dart Group stated (19-Feb-2018) underlying profit before taxation for the year ending 31-Mar-2018 will be "materially ahead" of current market expectations due to the "continued success" of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, and a more "normalised" pricing environment after a period of heavy discounting in the market over 2017. Dart Group will publish its preliminary results for the year ending 31-Mar-2018 on 12-Jul-2018. [more - original PR]

