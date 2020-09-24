Darbhanga Airport to become SpiceJet's 13th UDAN destination in Nov-2020

SpiceJet, via its official website, confirmed (21-Sep-2020) plans to commence daily services from Darbhanga Airport to Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore from 08-Nov-2020, operated with Boeing 737-800 equipment. The LCC will operate the services under India's regional connectivity scheme (UDAN) and Darbhanga will be SpiceJet's 13th UDAN destination. As previously reported by CAPA, works to develop Darbhanga Airport are on track to be completed by the end of Oct-2020.