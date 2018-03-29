dans commissions first CACR in MENA region

Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans) stated (28-Mar-2018) its new contingency approach control room (CACR) is the "first of its kind" in the MENA region. Dubai Civil Aviation Authority DG and dans DG Mohammed Abdulla Ahli said: "In an unprecedented incident where Dubai Airports experienced for the first time in its history a technical halt due to a glitch in the main power supply, the Contingency Approach Control Room facility operated by dans was activated and utilised, inspite of the fact that it has not been officially launched yet". Mr Ahli further confirmed: "The CACR is a contingency facility which is activated during times of emergency and crisis only, and that ensures the vitality of air traffic management operations are kept to a seamless standard and remain uninterrupted". [more - original PR]