Denmark's Government acquired (06-May-2019) a 33.3% stake in Kalaallit Airports International for DKK700 million (EUR94 million). The government will also provide lending to the company of DKK450 million (EUR60 million). As part of the purchase, Merete Eldrup and Marlene Haugaard were nominated as Kalaallit Airports International board members. [more - original PR - Danish]