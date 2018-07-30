Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to receive USD180m for taxiway project

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport received (27-Jul-2018) a LoI from US FAA committing up to USD180 million in Airport Improvement Programme (AIP) grant funding for two end around taxiway systems. The next phase of the end around taxiways is already under construction on the airport's northeast quadrant, with completion anticipated by 2021. The airport's southwest quadrant taxiway is expected to be constructed by 2023. The federal funding included in the LOI could cover up to half of the overall cost of the next two phases. [more - original PR]