5-Apr-2018 3:55 PM
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport reports pax growth of 4.1% in Feb-2018
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport reported (04-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 4.9 million, +4.1% year-on-year;
-
- Domestic: 4.3 million, +4.4%;
- International: 580,102, +1.9%;
- Low cost carriers: 192,424, +22.2%;
- Cargo: 65,143 tons, -0.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 48,389, -1.1%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's fifth consecutive month of passengers growth. [more - original PR]