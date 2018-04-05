Loading
5-Apr-2018 3:55 PM

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport reports pax growth of 4.1% in Feb-2018

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport reported (04-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 4.9 million, +4.1% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 4.3 million, +4.4%;
    • International: 580,102, +1.9%;
    • Low cost carriers: 192,424, +22.2%;
  • Cargo: 65,143 tons, -0.7%;
  • Aircraft movements: 48,389, -1.1%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's fifth consecutive month of passengers growth. [more - original PR]

