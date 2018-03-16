16-Mar-2018 2:59 PM
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport reports highest January pax since 2005
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport reported (15-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 5.3 million, +3.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 4.6 million, +3.0%;
- International: 681,029, +3.6%;
- Low cost carriers: 195,469, +9.4%;
- Cargo: 72,259 tons, -0.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 53,120, -1.0%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marked the airport's highest January passenger numbers since 2005. [more - original PR]