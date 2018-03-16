Loading
16-Mar-2018 2:59 PM

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport reports highest January pax since 2005

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport reported (15-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 5.3 million, +3.1% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 4.6 million, +3.0%;
    • International: 681,029, +3.6%;
    • Low cost carriers: 195,469, +9.4%;
  • Cargo: 72,259 tons, -0.5%;
  • Aircraft movements: 53,120, -1.0%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marked the airport's highest January passenger numbers since 2005. [more - original PR]

