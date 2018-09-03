Dallas/Fort Worth Airport announces renovations to accommodate growth by American Airlines

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport confirmed (30-Aug-2018) plans to renovate the terminal 'E' satellite building and convert gates in the terminal 'B concourse as part of an effort to accommodate the projected growth of American Airlines. Project details are as follows:

Terminal 'E' satellite building: The project involves reconfiguring the terminal 'E' satellite building from nine mainline jet gates to 15 regional jet gates; American Airlines plans to move some of its American Eagle operations currently located in terminal 'B' to the 'E' satellite upon completion of the project in spring 2019; The airport board recently approved up to USD20 million in reimbursement costs for American Airlines, which will oversee the renovation construction project in the terminal 'E' satellite; The airport projects more than 2 million passengers per year will use the terminal 'E' satellite once the renovation takes place;

Terminal 'B concourse:

American Airlines is planning to reconfigure nine regional jet gates currently located in terminal 'B' into six mainline jet gates; The airport board approved USD26 million for that project, which will provide American Airlines more gates for its larger aircraft. The converted gates will be located from 'B5' through 'B12'. [more - original PR]

