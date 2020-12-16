16-Dec-2020 9:50 AM
Dallas Fort Worth Airport: Absolute carbon emissions reduced by 79% since 2010
Dallas Fort Worth international Airport announced (15-Dec-2020) the following sustainability achievements:
- Reduced absolute carbon emissions by 79% since 2010;
- Reduced carbon emissions by 83% per passenger while reducing overall electricity costs by 32% since 2010;
- Goal to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions by 2030;
- Purchasing 100% renewable electricity;
- Increasing the amount of renewable fuel used in airport vehicles;
- 57% of the natural gas used in DFW's fleet was renewable in 2020, reducing carbon footprint by over 6300 tons of carbon dioxide. The reduction is equivalent to removing over 1300 passenger vehicles from the road for one year;
- 70% of the natural gas used in DFW's bus fleet is from renewables;
- Converting terminal ramp lighting to LED lighting, estimated to save 4.4 million kWh of electricity per year and over USD200,000 in annual costs;
- Utilising green building standards for all new construction;
- Optimising energy efficiency of all existing facilities;
- All five terminals have been retrofitted with efficient plumbing fixtures, which lowered customer water usage by 50% and saved more than five million gallons of water per month. [more - original PR]