Korea Airports Corporation (KAC) reported Daegu Airport is expected to exceed three million passengers for 2017 on 10-Nov-2017, the first time the airport has crossed the three million passengers p/a threshold (Yonhap News, 08-Nov-2017). The airport is on track to reach its target of 3.5 million passengers for 2017, up from 1.45 million passengers in 2013.