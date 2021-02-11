Become a CAPA Member
DAE reports profitable 2020, raises available liquidity to USD2.7bn

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) reported (10-Feb-2021) the following financial results for 2020:

  • Revenue: USD1300.3 million, -9.7% year-on-year;
  • Profit before tax: USD250.2 million, -39.6%;
  • Pre-tax profit margin: 19.2%, -9.9pp;
  • Pre-tax return on equity: 8.4%, 4.2pp;
  • Full year profit: USD228.9 million, -39.4%;
  • Net debt-to-equity: 2.57x, -0.07pp;
  • Unsecured debt as a percentage of total debt: 62.6%, +1.0pp;
  • Available liquidity: USD2,693.0 million (2019: USD2,203.5 million);
  • Share repurchases: USD350.1 million (2019: USD807.0 million);
  • Bond repurchases: USD192.1 million (2019: USD86.6 million). [more - original PR]

