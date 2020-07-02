Become a CAPA Member
Loading
2-Jul-2020 1:39 PM

DAE reports 30% of customers have requested rent deferrals

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) reported (01-Jul-2020) it continues to receive rent deferral requests related to the decline in air traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, DAE has granted 29 rent deferral requests, representing 30% of its customers and totalling aggregate rent of approximately 12% of annual reported revenue. DAE is currently evaluating an additional 28 rent deferral requests totalling aggregate rent of approximately 6% of annual reported revenue. The lessor expects to provide additional assistance to its clients and it also expects arrears to climb as clients continue to refine their operating models. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More