DAE reports 30% of customers have been granted rent deferrals

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) reported (01-Jul-2020) it continues to receive rent deferral requests related to the decline in air traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, DAE has granted 29 rent deferral requests, representing 30% of its customers and totalling aggregate rent of approximately 12% of annual reported revenue. DAE is currently evaluating an additional 28 rent deferral requests totalling aggregate rent of approximately 6% of annual reported revenue. The lessor expects to provide additional assistance to its clients and it also expects arrears to climb as clients continue to refine their operating models. [more - original PR]