DAE prices USD1bn of notes in two medium term offerings

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) announced (01-Nov-2018) its DAE Funding subsidiary priced USD1 billion in notes, consisting of a USD500 million senior note offering due 2021 and a USD500 million senior note offering due 2023. The notes have been offered to qualified institutional buyers meeting US securities act regulations. They will be guaranteed by DAE and net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. Settlement for the offering will likely be on 14-Nov-2018. [more - original PR]