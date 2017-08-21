DAE completes acquisition of AWAS, changes operational name to DAE Capital

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) completed (20-Aug-2017) its previously announced acquisition of the AWAS group of companies, making DAE one of the world's largest lessors. DAE will now conduct its aircraft leasing business using the DAE Capital brand name. DAE Capital now features:

Owned, managed and committed fleet of approximately 400 aircraft with a value of over USD14 billion;

Customer base of 117 airlines in 57 countries;

Offices in Dubai, Dublin, Singapore, Miami, Bellevue and New York. [more - original PR]

DAE: "This acquisition of the best-in-class AWAS platform provides DAE with an enhanced market position. This combined with our capital strength and our committed long-term ownership will allow us to provide a more comprehensive range of aviation fleet and financing solutions to our clients across the globe. The senior management team, representing the best of AWAS and DAE, is now in place and focusing on the seamless integration of the businesses." Firoz Tarapore, CEO. Source: DAE Capital, 20-Aug-2017.