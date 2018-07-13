13-Jul-2018 10:27 AM
DAE Capital completes 26 leasing transactions in 2Q2018
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) reported (12-Jul-2018) the following operational highlights for its DAE Capital leasing arm for 2Q2018:
- New aircraft purchased: Nine;
- Leasing transactions completed: 26;
- Owned, managed and committed aircraft in fleet: 375;
- Customers: 110 across 56 countries:
- Portfolio utilisation: 99.7%;
- Average age of owned fleet: 5.74 years;
- Average lease term remaining on owned fleet: 5.72 years. [more - original PR]