13-Jul-2018 10:27 AM

DAE Capital completes 26 leasing transactions in 2Q2018

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) reported (12-Jul-2018) the following operational highlights for its DAE Capital leasing arm for 2Q2018: 

  • New aircraft purchased: Nine;
  • Leasing transactions completed: 26;
  • Owned, managed and committed aircraft in fleet: 375;
  • Customers: 110 across 56 countries:
  • Portfolio utilisation: 99.7%;
  • Average age of owned fleet: 5.74 years;
  • Average lease term remaining on owned fleet: 5.72 years. [more - original PR]

