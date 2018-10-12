12-Oct-2018 7:52 AM
DAE Capital closes board approves USD300m bond repurchase
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) announced (11-Oct-2018) the following 3Q2018 key strategic highlights for its DAE Capital division:
- S&P Global Ratings upgraded DAE's corporate credit rating to BB+;
- Moody's Investors Service revised DAE's rating outlook to positive;
- DAE Board of Directors approved a USD300 million bond repurchase programme;
- Closed its USD800 million revolving loan facility, which was launched in May-2018;
- Took delivery of its first two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft;
- Signed an MoU with Emirates Aviation University to cooperate on learning and work experience programmes.