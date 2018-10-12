Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-Oct-2018 7:52 AM

DAE Capital closes board approves USD300m bond repurchase

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) announced (11-Oct-2018) the following 3Q2018 key strategic highlights for its DAE Capital division:

  • S&P Global Ratings upgraded DAE's corporate credit rating to BB+;
  • Moody's Investors Service revised DAE's rating outlook to positive;
  • DAE Board of Directors approved a USD300 million bond repurchase programme;
  • Closed its USD800 million revolving loan facility, which was launched in May-2018;
  • Took delivery of its first two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft;
  • Signed an MoU with Emirates Aviation University to cooperate on learning and work experience programmes. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More