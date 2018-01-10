DAE reports 2017 strategic and operational highlights for DAE Capital

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) announced (09-Jan-2018) 2017 key strategic and operational highlights for its leasing arm DAE Capital:
- Strategic highlights:
- Operational highlights:
- Number of aircraft purchased: 37;
- Number of aircraft sold: 25;
- Number of leasing transactions: 78;
- Owned, managed and committed number of aircraft in fleet: 383;
- Number of customers: 109 in 55 countries;
- Average age of owned fleet: 5.7 years;
- Average lease term remaining on owned fleet: 6.1 years. [more - original PR]