10-Jan-2018 7:36 AM

DAE reports 2017 strategic and operational highlights for DAE Capital

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) announced (09-Jan-2018) 2017 key strategic and operational highlights for its leasing arm DAE Capital:

  • Strategic highlights:
    • Completed the acquisition of AWAS;
    • Launched its inaugural ABS 'Falcon 2017-1' in Feb-2017 and sold the E notes to US capital markets investors;
    • Issued its inaugural USD2.3 billion benchmark bond in the US capital markets;
    • Purchased a portfolio of 14 ATR 72-600 aircraft from GECAS;
  • Operational highlights:
    • Number of aircraft purchased: 37;
    • Number of aircraft sold: 25;
    • Number of leasing transactions: 78;
    • Owned, managed and committed number of aircraft in fleet: 383;
    • Number of customers: 109 in 55 countries;
    • Average age of owned fleet: 5.7 years;
    • Average lease term remaining on owned fleet: 6.1 years. [more - original PR]

