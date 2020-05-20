daa expecting 'significant operating loss' and lower traffic numbers due to COVID-19

daa announced (19-May-2020) it expects to make a "significant operating loss" in the current financial year due to continued uncertainty in the medium term. The group anticipates traffic at Dublin Airport and Cork Airport to be as low as 21 million passengers compared with 35.5 million in 2019. The group is developing plans to implement a range of cost cutting measures which could include a reduction in staff and a review of capital expenditure. CEO Dalton Philipps stated: "In the context of significantly reduced passenger traffic for several years, we have no choice but to right size the business to match the number of passengers that are likely to use our Irish airports in the medium term". The last time Dublin and Cork airports had traffic levels around the 21 million mark, daa had between 750 to 1000 fewer employees. [more - original PR]