23-Apr-2021 10:39 AM

Cyprus Airways to launch new schedule for summer 2021

Cyprus Airways announced (17-Apr-2021) plans to release an updated summer 2021 schedule, featuring new destinations and connectivity in the Mediterranean region. The airline estimated it will operate the new schedule from May-2021 and expand operations over summer as travel recovers. During the pandemic, the carrier has undertaken strategic planning, capacity building, training and upskilling programmes while continuing to operate essential services. The airline also implemented "some restructuring" focused on cost control and stated: "Some management changes are in the pipeline". [more - original PR]

