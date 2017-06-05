Cyprus Airways launches operations with Larnaca-St Petersburg service

Cyprus Airways launched (02-Jun-2017) operations with three times weekly Larnaca-St Petersburg service on 01-Jun-2017, operating with A319 aircraft. Cyprus Airways COO George Mavrocostas said: "Today marks a significant milestone for the local aviation sector and the country as a whole. We are extremely happy that Cyprus Airways is flying". For the second phase of its launch, the carrier will announce a revised and extended schedule in the next few months, to be implemented in Mar-2018. [more - original PR]