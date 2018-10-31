CWT Solutions Group forecasts airfares to drop over remainder of 2018 on lower oil, declining demand

Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT) Solutions Group VP Christophe Renard, via the company's official blog, forecast (30-Oct-2018) average ticket prices will decline 1% globally over Nov-2018, followed by a further 1% decline in Dec-2018. The forecast decline is due to typical lower seasonal demand for business travel during the holiday period, as well as a decline in oil prices following a sell off during mid to late Oct-2018. Forecast highlights include:

CWT stated "heated" competition in the trans Atlantic market during 2H2018 is keeping average ticket prices low. Market share competition between LCCs and legacy carriers "are helping to dampen prices in November and December". CWT noted Europe "could be the outlier, as uncertainty over the impact of Brexit is temporarily keeping prices aloft";

Economy class usage for business travel declined over northern summer 2018, due to lower overall business travel demand. CWT forecast economy class bookings will make up 91.8% of total tickets booked in Dec-2018, driven by US domestic and transcontinental demand;

domestic and transcontinental demand; CWT Solutions Group reported online booking tools (OBT) usage stabilised at around 48% of all bookings for Sep/Oct-2018. North America tops OBT usage, with the US leading the world at 60% as of Oct-2018. [more - original PR]