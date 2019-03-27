27-Mar-2019 11:53 AM
CWT revenue up 5% in 2018
Carlson Wagonlit Travel reported (26-Mar-2019) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2018:
- Total transaction volume: USD25 billion, +6.1% year-on-year;
- Contracted new sales: USD1.7 billion;
- Revenue: USD1.5 billion, +4.9%. [more - original PR]
