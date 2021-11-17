CWT plans USD100m investment in myCWT following approval of USD350m recapitalisation plan

CWT announced (12-Nov-2021) its recapitalisation plan has been court approved, providing the company with USD350 million in new equity capital. This will eliminate half of its USD1.6 billion debt and provides for all business partners and goods and service providers to be paid in full. The company will now invest USD100 million in the myCWT travel management platform and product range. The investment will be focused on developing CWT's existing omni channel experience, to continue pre-pandemic growth and enhance existing sustainable solutions for customers and travellers. This includes expanding CWT's breadth and depth of omni channel content, travel comparison capabilities, analytical reporting and choice and availability of sustainable travel solutions. Additional details regarding investment plans will be announced shortly. [more - original PR]