airberlin details Lufthansa/easyJet bids, expecting 'good job prospects' for 80% of workforce

airberlin detailed (25-Sep-2017) negotiations with Deutsche Lufthansa AG and easyJet:

Lufthansa: Offered to acquire parts of airberlin, acquire both NIKI and Austrian holiday airline subsidiary Luftfahrtgesellschaft Walter ;

and Austrian holiday airline subsidiary ; easyJet: Some of airberlin's fleet.

The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential, however airberlin stated if deals are "finalised as planned, there is a good chance that the development loan can be repaid". airberlin CEO Thomas Winkelmann said: "We are on the way to achieving good job prospects for around 80% of our colleagues with our bidders... Furthermore, there is currently great demand for qualified employees on the labour market". airberlin creditors committee representative Dr Lucas Flöther said: "The results of the investor procedure will now be reviewed by the EU Commission for conformity with internal market regulations. We hope that the process will be complete by the end of the year". [more - original PR - English/German]