CUPE urges Govt to consult workers regarding aviation sector support

Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) urged (10-Nov-2020) the Canadian Government to consult workers on ways to support the sector during the COVID-19 pandemic. CUPE airline division president Wesley Lesosky stated: "It's been a long eight months for our members... we've been waiting on a plan from the federal government. The CEWS programme, because it was voluntary and many big airlines didn't take it, failed our sector. And now, eight months later we're still waiting to hear the phone ring". As previously reported by CAPA, Canada's Government is developing a package of assistance to Canadian airlines, airports and the aerospace sector, and intends to commence discussions with the industry in Nov-2020. [more - original PR]