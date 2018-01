Cuba director of the Cuban Foreign Ministry's Department for the US Josefina Vidal, via her official Twitter account, stated (05-Jan-2018) US arrivals to Cuba in 2017 increased 217.4% year-on-year to 619,523, while arrivals of Cubans residing in the US increased by 137.8% to 453,905. The country reported an overall 191% increase to 1.17 million visitors in 2017.