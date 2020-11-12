Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-Nov-2020 5:54 PM

Cuba confirms reopening of Havana Airport from 15-Nov-2020

Cuba's Ministry of Transport, via its official Twitter account, announced (11-Nov-2020) Havana Jose Marti International Airport will resume commercial operations effective 00:00 on 15-Nov-2020. The airport implemented the same health protocols which have already been applied to other airports in Cuba. Among the measures, carrying out PCR tests on all passengers arriving on international services. The airport will charge and additional tariff to cover for costs for the implementation and running of the health safety protocol. [more - original PR - Spanish]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More