Cuba confirms reopening of Havana Airport from 15-Nov-2020

Cuba's Ministry of Transport, via its official Twitter account, announced (11-Nov-2020) Havana Jose Marti International Airport will resume commercial operations effective 00:00 on 15-Nov-2020. The airport implemented the same health protocols which have already been applied to other airports in Cuba. Among the measures, carrying out PCR tests on all passengers arriving on international services. The airport will charge and additional tariff to cover for costs for the implementation and running of the health safety protocol. [more - original PR - Spanish]