CTTR urges Canadian Government to alleviate border pressures at airports

Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable (CTTR) urged (01-Jun-2022) Canada's Government to implement the following actions before 15-Jun-2022, to provide border relief and alleviate pressures facing travellers at Canadian airports:

Remove vaccination mandates for Canadian Air Transport Security Authority and Canada Border Services Agency workers;

and workers; Remove the Public Health Agency of Canada's duplicate health checks and questions through ArriveCan at government checkpoints;

Relocate or remove onsite mandatory random testing from Canada's airports;

Establish clear service standard benchmarks for security and customs processing of passengers travelling through Canadian airports.

Canadian Airports Council (CAC) interim president Monette Pasher stated: "Canada's four hub airports are currently processing on average 56,000 international passengers a day [and] this is forecasted to grow by 50% per day this summer. It's challenging to manage that level of traffic, with the left over legacy public health protocols still in place at our international borders... Normal travel volumes cannot co-exist with current public health protocols in place within our airport facilities". [more - original PR]