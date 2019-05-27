Become a CAPA Member
27-May-2019 10:22 AM

Ctrip reports strong corporate travel growth in 1Q2019, with bookings growth across all segments

Ctrip reported (23-May-2019) the following business highlights for 1Q2019:

  • Transportation ticketing revenue: RMB3.4 billion (USD500 million), up 16% year-on-year. Revenue was primarily driven by an increase in ticketing volume. Transportation ticketing revenue for 1Q2019 decreased by 2% from the previous quarter;
  • Packaged-tour revenue: RMB1.0 billion (USD156 million), up 25%. Revenue growth was primarily driven by an increase in volume of organised tours and customised tours. Packaged-tour revenue for 1Q2019 increased by 45% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality;
  • Corporate travel revenue: RMB238 million (USD35 million), up 32%. Growth was primarily driven by expansion in travel product coverage. Corporate travel revenue for 1Q2019 decreased 15% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality;
  • Accommodation reservation revenue: RMB3.0 billion (USD450 million), up 21%. Increase was primarily driven by an increase in accommodation reservation volume. Accommodation reservation revenue for 1Q2019 increased by 14% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality. [more - original PR]

