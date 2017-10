Caribbean Airlines appointed (10-Oct-2017) Garvin Medera as CEO, effective from 10-Oct-2017. Mr Medera previously held the role of Digicel Play CEO from Dec-2015 until Oct-2017. Mr Medera has an MBA from the University of Oxford, LLB from the University of London and an MSc and BSc in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of the West Indies. [more - original PR]