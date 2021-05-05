CTM: Post-coronavirus demand accelerating transformation of online travel retailing

Corporate Travel Management (CTM) stated (04-May-2021) consumer demand following the easing of coronavirus restrictions is accelerating the transformation of online travel retailing, providing extra impetus to New Distribution Capability (NDC). CTM Australia and New Zealand CEO Greg McCarthy stated: "NDC is transforming online travel retailing, and delivering significant savings to consumers in the process… We're seeing achievable savings of up to AUD750 (USD578) per flight on some of the longer domestic Australian routes, compared against standard airfares". CTM stated Qantas is leading Australia in NDC, as well as taking advantage of a resurgence in travel demand following 12 months of reduced leisure and business travel activity. Leveraging investment within its NDC 'Qantas Distribution Platform' (QDP), Qantas launched discounted offers to its frequent flyers, with savings of up to 30% on business class airfares booked via QDP-enabled channels. [more - original PR]