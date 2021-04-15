Become a CAPA Member
15-Apr-2021

CTC Masterclass with Ericsson, Egencia and SAP Concur now on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (15-Apr-2021) the session 'CTC Masterclass - Corporate Travel Technology: Simplifying the travel programme' from CAPA Live April 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The expert panel, featuring Ericsson regional senior travel and operations manager APAC Florence Robert, Egencia senior global sales manager Dionne Yuen and SAP Concur senior director of global supplier strategy and management EMEA Paul Dear discusses travel recovery, the importance of technology and information and the growing complexity of travel. [more - CAPA TV]

