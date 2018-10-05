Become a CAPA Member
5-Oct-2018 9:52 AM

CTA suspends licences of five carriers

Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) suspended (03-Oct-2018) the licences of the following carriers after they ceased to meet requirements:

  • 40 Mile Air;
  • Valley Air Service;
  • Dumont Aircraft Charter;
  • Carver Aero;
  • Central Flying Service.

The licences will be automatically cancelled if they are not reinstated within one year from 03-Oct-2018. [more - original PR[more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III] [more - original PR - IV] [more - original PR - V] 

