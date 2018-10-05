5-Oct-2018 9:52 AM
CTA suspends licences of five carriers
Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) suspended (03-Oct-2018) the licences of the following carriers after they ceased to meet requirements:
- 40 Mile Air;
- Valley Air Service;
- Dumont Aircraft Charter;
- Carver Aero;
- Central Flying Service.
The licences will be automatically cancelled if they are not reinstated within one year from 03-Oct-2018. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III] [more - original PR - IV] [more - original PR - V]