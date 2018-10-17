CTA releases report summarising input from Canadians regarding aviation industry

Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) released (16-Oct-2018) its 'What We Heard Report', summarising input received from Canadians over a three month consultation process. Consensus from the public included the wish for clear, concise, accurate and regular communication from airlines, fair compensation for flight delays and cancellations, provision of necessities during tarmac delays and regulations for accessibility related needs of persons with disabilities. According to the report, airlines generally agreed that regulations should not penalise airlines for flight disruptions caused by others, should not create duplicative regimes for flights from jurisdictions which already have passenger protection rules and should align with the 'Montreal Convention', nor allow rules to be punitive and hinder airlines' ability to innovate and distinguish themselves in the marketplace. [more - original PR]