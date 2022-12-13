Croatia to commence the issue of Schengen visas from Jan-2023

European Council adopted (08-Dec-2022) a decision on the full application of the Schengen acquis in Croatia. Croatia will commence the issue of Schengen visas from 01-Jan-2023 and will be able to make full use of the Schengen Information System. Checks on persons at internal land and sea borders between Croatia and the other countries in the Schengen area will be lifted from 01-Jan-2023. Checks at internal air borders will be lifted from 26-Mar-2023. [more - original PR]