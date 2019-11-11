Become a CAPA Member
11-Nov-2019

Croatia records more than 20m tourist arrivals within a year for the first time

Croatia's Ministry of Tourism recorded (08-Nov-2019) more than 20 million tourist arrivals and 107 million overnight stays for the first time within a year. Tourism Minister Gari Cappelli said the national tourism industry experienced significant growth in the previous years. Croatian National Tourist Board director Kristjan Staničić expects a challenging year in 2020. [more - original PR - Croatian]

