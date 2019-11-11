11-Nov-2019 3:02 PM
Croatia records more than 20m tourist arrivals within a year for the first time
Croatia's Ministry of Tourism recorded (08-Nov-2019) more than 20 million tourist arrivals and 107 million overnight stays for the first time within a year. Tourism Minister Gari Cappelli said the national tourism industry experienced significant growth in the previous years. Croatian National Tourist Board director Kristjan Staničić expects a challenging year in 2020. [more - original PR - Croatian]