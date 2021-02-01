1-Feb-2021 11:15 AM
Creditors apply for Hainan Airlines and subsidiaries to undergo reorganisation
Hainan Airlines announced (29-Jan-2021) creditors applied to the court for the reorganisation of the airline and its subsidiaries, including Air Changan, Shanxi Airlines, Lucky Air, Fuzhou Airlines, Urumqi Air, Guangxi Beibu Gulf Airlines and HNA Aviation Technik. Hainan Airlines stated its subsidiaries will perform daily operations as normal despite the "major uncertainty" on whether they will enter reorganisation process. [more - original PR - Chinese]