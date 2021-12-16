Become a CAPA Member
16-Dec-2021 10:40 AM

Cranky Flier president: United Airlines 'really leaning' into leisure destinations

Cranky Flier president Brett Snyder, speaking at CAPA Live December 2021, stated (15-Dec-2021) "United are really leaning into leisure destinations. Tenerife, Mallorca, that would never be on the radar of an airline previously, but these are places that there's some demand for already [and are] hard to get to for Americans". Mr Snyder said United is "trying to connect those dots because they have these airplanes… that they'd like to [use to fly] to Asia, which they're not going to need to do".

