Cranky Flier interview available now on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (15-Apr-2021) the session 'Americas market update and the role of technology in the recovery' from CAPA Live April 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. In the exclusive interview, Cranky Flier president and chief airline dork Brett Snyder discusses the pent-up demand for leisure and business travel, the "massive" network growth by Southwest Airlines and the role of the A321neo for Hawaiian Airlines. [more - CAPA TV]