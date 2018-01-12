Copenhagen Airport pax down 5% to 2m in Dec-2017, 29.2m pax in 2017

Copenhagen Kastrup Airport reported (11-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 2.0 million, -4.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 121,427, -8.1%;
- International: 1.8 million, -6.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 18,091, -6.7%;
- Domestic: 2165, -4.4%;
- International: 15,926, -7.0%;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 29.2 million, +0.5%;
- Domestic: 1.6 million, -5.8%;
- International: 27.6 million, +0.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 259,243, -2.5%;
- Domestic: 28,415, -1.9%;
- International: 230,828, -2.5%. [more - original PR]
