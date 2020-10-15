Become a CAPA Member
15-Oct-2020

Cowen & Co MD does not see business travel coming back before 2H2021

Cowen & Co MD Helane Becker, speaking at CAPA Live October 2020, stated (14-Oct-2020) "I think there are a lot of issues around business travel, we don't see it coming back much before 2H2021, but we do see it coming back to about within 80% of where it was a year ago". Ms Becker added: "We think you'll get 80% back of the way back, we don't think you'll ever get 100% of the way back, or at least not a very long time".

