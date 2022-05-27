COVID-19 has been 'a fantastic thing for a start-up': Flair Airlines CEO

Flair Airlines president and CEO Stephen Jones, speaking at the CAPA Americas Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (26-May-2022) the COVID-19 pandemic gave full service carriers in Canada the opportunity to "get some of their cost base in order", but that "the cost base is the core advantage" that LCCs "have to keep for ourselves". Mr Jones added: "COVID has actually been a fantastic thing for a start-up. You've got decent aircraft available at short notice, reasonable prices, pilot availability in the early part of the pandemic... airports have been willing to do deals, our competitors have been weak in their balance sheets and have been going through their own problems. The only thing missing was demand".