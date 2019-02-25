Council of the European Union approves regulation to ensure safe flying after Brexit

Council of the European Union approved (22-Feb-2019) an agreement with the European Parliament on a draft regulation aimed at ensuring the continued validity of certain aviation safety certificates post Brexit. The regulation covers aviation safety certificates for certain aeronautical products, parts and appliances issued to natural and legal persons having their principal place of business in the UK, as well as certificates issued by providers of aviation training. EASA is responsible for the issuance of type certificates and organisation approvals in the EU. After its withdrawal from the EU, the UK will resume these tasks under its obligations as 'State of design' under the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation. [more - original PR]