Côte d'Ivoire Council of Ministers adopts plan to optimise competitiveness of Air Côte d'Ivoire

Côte d'Ivoire's Council of Ministers adopted (08-Jan-2020) a plan to optimise the competitiveness of Air Côte d'Ivoire. The plan aims to support the profitability and guarantee the sustainability of the airline. Measures will be implemented as soon as possible. Air Côte d'Ivoire commenced operations in Jan-2013 and now has an annual turnover of XOF90 billion (USD152.4 million). [more - original PR - French]