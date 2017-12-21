Azul signs MoU with Brazil's postal service for JV logistics company

Azul signed (20-Dec-2017) a non binding MoU with Brazil's postal service (Correios) for the creation of an integrated logistics solutions company, aiming to support the expansion of logistics services and products to locations not yet attended, in addition to bringing more efficiency, cost reduction and revenue gain for both companies. The new company will be 50.01% owned by Azul SA and 49.99% owned by the postal service. The company will handle around 100,000 tons of cargo p/a. Azul SA CEO John Rodgerson stated: "It is a great opportunity to expand our cargo transportation and to increase operating efficiency. We are the only company providing this level of service, as we are serving most of the cities in the country. In addition, we have a strong presence in Viracopos airport, which is already the cargo hub in Brazil". [more - original PR - English/Portuguese]