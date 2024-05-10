Corporate travel return to supplement leisure flattening: Virgin Atlantic head of Americas

Virgin Atlantic Airways head of Americas Simon Hawkins, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "The slow but steady recovery of the corporate traveller... is going to supplement the flattening off of some of that luxury leisure". Mr Hawkins added: "Traffic - about 40% of that historically in 2019 - was booking within 30 days of travel, that's quite a difference that took place post-pandemic, you were seeing corporate customers booking further out. There's a focus on wellness, there's a focus on sustainability. There are definitely some structural differences to corporate travel, but it is returning".