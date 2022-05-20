Corporate travel procurement decisions will increasingly rely on airline sustainability strategies

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Airlines & airports on alert as corporate travel seeks greenest providers for sustainability drive', stated (20-May-2022) corporate travel procurement will increasingly be decided not just by traditional metrics such as price, airline network, schedule, flexibility and loyalty rewards, but also by the sustainability strategies of airlines and the outcomes of decarbonisation commitments. To ensure that a company's sustainability objectives are supported by the actions of travel suppliers, including airlines, it is critical that corporate procurement divisions have access to performance data from airlines to demonstrate the existence of sustainability strategies, demonstrated actions and evidence of outcomes. The new Business Travel edition of the Airline Sustainability Benchmarking Report 2021, jointly prepared by CAPA - Centre for Aviation and Envest Global, highlights the core elements of sustainable aviation and methods of quantifying airline sustainability credentials and emissions. [more - CAPA Analysis]