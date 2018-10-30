Corporacion America to roll out curb to gate biometrics at 50 airports

Vision-Box VP sales and marketing Jean-Francois Lennon, via his personal LinkedIn account, announced (29-Oct-2018) Vision-Box and Corporacion America signed "an exclusive partnership agreement" to implement curb to gate biometric technologies to "other airports of this major aviation player". As previously reported by CAPA, the technology was inaugurated at Montevideo Carrasco Airport. Corporacion America will also deploy curb to gate biometric technology at over 50 of its airports. Vision-Box CEO Miguel Leitmann stated: "Vision-Box and Corporación America envisioned Carrasco as the blueprint for a fully connected 4.0 digital airport, with passengers journeying seamlessly without obstacles. Our joint vision now materializes through the implementation of our common-use orchestration platform which fuels the biometric passenger touch-points at multiple steps of the traveller's journey". [more - original PR]