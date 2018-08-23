Corporacion America reports on 2Q2018 passenger traffic

Corporacion America Airports (CAA) reported (21-Aug-2018) the following passenger traffic highlights for Latin American passenger traffic markets in 2Q2018. Details include:

Argentina: +6.5% year-on-year. Challenging macro conditions and sharp currency depreciation in 2Q2018 impacted traffic resulting in slower growth in travel demand and a mix shift from international to domestic traffic;

Brazil: +9.4%. Passenger traffic increased almost 11% in both Apr-2018 and Jun-2018. Passenger traffic in May-2018 increased by 6.4% as a result of a trucker strike which limited fuel availability, causing flight cancellations or rerouting away from Brasilia International Airport ;

; Uruguay : Passenger traffic fell 0.9% reflecting difficult comparisons as the 2018 Easter Holiday March while in 2017 it fell in April. Passenger traffic in increased 3.5% in Mar-2018 and Apr-2018 and 5.9% in May-2018, traffic reduced 4.2% in Jun-2018 principally impacted by slower traffic from Argentina and Brazil;

: Passenger traffic fell 0.9% reflecting difficult comparisons as the 2018 Easter Holiday March while in 2017 it fell in April. Passenger traffic in increased 3.5% in Mar-2018 and Apr-2018 and 5.9% in May-2018, traffic reduced 4.2% in Jun-2018 principally impacted by slower traffic from Argentina and Brazil; Italy : Passenger traffic increased 3.3% reflecting the addition of new routes and airlines;

: Passenger traffic increased 3.3% reflecting the addition of new routes and airlines; Peru : Passenger traffic increased 17.3% mainly driven by new frequencies and promotions by LCCs driving competition and higher demand, underscored by the overall economic improvement in the country;

: Passenger traffic increased 17.3% mainly driven by new frequencies and promotions by LCCs driving competition and higher demand, underscored by the overall economic improvement in the country; Ecuador: Passenger traffic increased 10.1%, continuing with the sequential improvement in passenger traffic growth.

Domestic passengers represented 54% of total traffic during in 2Q2018 and increased 10.1% principally due to 11.3% increase in Argentina. International passengers accounted for 35.7% of total traffic and increased 3.5% mainly driven by 4.3% and 11.0% increases in Italy and Armenia, respectively. [more - original PR]